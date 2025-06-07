Ishiba, in Gunma, says he cringes at women because of their strong image

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was criticized on Sunday by the main opposition party leader after saying he thought women in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Gunma were "strong" during a visit there the previous day.
Ishiba made the remarks during a meeting with local business managers in Maebashi, apparently taking his cue from a well-known Japanese phrase describing Gunma Prefecture as a place where "the wife is the boss of the family."
In the meeting, Ishiba, who hails from Tottori Prefecture, said that people from the west of Japan like him feel that Gunma Prefecture is a place where "there seems to be many scary people."
"I sort of cringe at women because of their strong image," he said. He later told reporters he had no intention of discriminating against women there.
Women in Gunma Prefecture have a reputation as being the ruler of their family, given their past role in supporting households when the silk industry was flourishing.
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda warned Ishiba to be more careful in his remarks.
"They might hurt the feelings of women in Gunma," he said.
When questioned Saturday by reporters about his remarks, Ishiba tried to defend himself, saying he no longer believed women in Gunma Prefecture were the ruler of the house.
He further said that "I meant those women are strong-willed and supportive about local communities."© KYODO
divinda
Words of a weak and insecure man.
Jay
Although highly gaffe-prone, Ishiba here touches on something deeper than regional stereotypes - strength within the family matters, and it’s always been essential to a healthy society. The nuclear family - father, mother, children - has been the bedrock of the successful civilizations for millennia, across cultures and continents.
The man SHOULD be the strong foundation, leading with strength, responsibility, courage, and moral clarity. But if for any reason he can't or is absent, then it falls to the woman to carry that weight - and in some places, like Gunma (I guess), they have. What’s of MOST importance is that the family unit stays intact. When it does, it produces stable homes, teaches values, and builds strong communities.
And despite what Uber "Progressives" (who believe they're suddenly right and every previous generation was wrong) think, what’s good for the FAMILY is good for the COUNTRY.
falseflagsteve
I think it’s his clumsy way of trying to make a joke. Nothing to see here for those of rational and sound mind.
masugomi
I wonder what he said in Japanese.
sakurasuki
He got the point, woman are essential in society since motherhood play critical role in child development and help the whole family intact. In the time father doesn't presence which normal in Japanese society, mother always be there.
deanzaZZR
This guy is such an odd duck.
deanzaZZR
This is a headline from Yahoo Japan. Use Google translate if needed.
石破首相「群馬は怖そう、女性は強そう、引いちゃうところある」 前橋視察で発言
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/1cd869f4b1d853e57c69f5fde8b195fbce60ba14
JeffLee
The way this article is written doesn't help the situation. The lead says he said women in Gunma are strong. Is that supposed to be offensive or controversial?
Which women is he talking about? The local women or women in general? It seems this may have been an attempt at a joke.
sakurasuki
Here's the translation:
